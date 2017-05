Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said it would be petty to deny the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his three years at the helm but Jammu and Kashmir remains a "dark blot".

"PM Modi has many achievements to boast of after 3 years and it would be petty to deny them but J&K remains a dark blot that's getting darker," Omar wrote on Twitter. The NDA government-led by Modi completed three years in office today.