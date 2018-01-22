Trending#

Padmaavat

Arvind Kejriwal

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Om Prakash Rawat appointed new CEC: 10 things to know about him

Om Prakash Rawat -


 , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 22 January 2018 7:38 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
The government on Sunday appointed Om Prakash Rawat as the next Chief Election Commissioner. He will succeed Achal Kumar Joti whose term comes to an end today.

 
Here are some things to know about Rawat
 
- Rawat was born in December 2, 1953

 
- He did his BSC and MSc in physics from Banares Hindu University

 
- He has an additional MSc in social development planning from the United Kingdom

 
- He is a 1977 batch IAS officer

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
- As an IAS officer, he served in both the Union government and the Madhya Pradesh government.

 
- Some of his key positions include Principal Secretary to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence

 
- He retired in December 2013

 
- He was appointed one of two election commissioners of India in 2015 where he managed state elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

 
- He also managed the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections

 
- He was appointed CEC on January 21, 2018

 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story