Om Prakash Rawat appointed new CEC: 10 things to know about him

The government on Sunday appointed Om Prakash Rawat as the next Chief Election Commissioner. He will succeed Achal Kumar Joti whose term comes to an end today.

Here are some things to know about Rawat

- Rawat was born in December 2, 1953

- He did his BSC and MSc in physics from Banares Hindu University

- He has an additional MSc in social development planning from the United Kingdom

- He is a 1977 batch IAS officer

- As an IAS officer, he served in both the Union government and the Madhya Pradesh government.

- Some of his key positions include Principal Secretary to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence

- He retired in December 2013

- He was appointed one of two election commissioners of India in 2015 where he managed state elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

- He also managed the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections

- He was appointed CEC on January 21, 2018