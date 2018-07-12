Officials ban RSS’ Muslim affiliate from holding Quran recitation in Ayodhya, parent organisation distances itself

On Thursday, RSS’ Muslim affiliate the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said it would hold Namah at the Nau Gazu Mazaar after being denied permission by the Faizabad administration to perform it on the Darti Banks in Ayodhya.

The Rashtriya Muslim Manch wanted to perform it on the Darti Banks in Ayodhya but Hindu saints raised objections over using Saryu water for Wazu.

Meanwhile, the RSS has distanced itself from the event.

The Rashtriya Muslim Manch, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had planned to host namaaz session along with Quran recitation on the banks of the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on July 12.

Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of RSS, called the claim ‘baseless’.

The RSS Twitter handle quoted him saying: “The media reports, that RSS is organising Samoohik Namaj at Ayodhya is totally baseless and untrue.”

The original plan, organised by the Rasthriya Muslim Manch, the Muslim wing of the RSS would have about 1500 Muslim clerics and scholars form different parts to participate in the event along with Hindu devotees of Lord Ram.