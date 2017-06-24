Official document highlights achievements of Trivendra govt in

With the BJP government in Uttarakhand completing 100 days in office tomorrow, an official document today highlighted initiatives taken by the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led dispensation to eliminate corruption and give a fresh impetus to infrastructural development in the state.

Titled "100 days of government 100 days of development" (sau din sarkar ke sau din vikas ke), the document, which will be formally launched in the form of a book by Rawat at a function on the Parade Ground here to mark the occasion, showers praise on the state government for "defining its priorities" and moving resolutely in that direction.

The document extols the government for adopting a "focused approach" towards infrastructure development and taking on corruption in a "big way" by recommending a CBI probe into the Rs 240-crore NH 74 scam and a state level SIT probing it till the central agency gave its nod for investigating the case.

"Over 200 files related to the scam have been recovered by the SIT besides suspension of six officials and arrest of two for their suspected role in it. Steps like these add credence to the BJP's slogan of zero tolerance to corruption," it said.

Thanking the Centre for its support in all its endeavours, the document credited it to the state government's focused approach to infrastructural development which led to the extension of the much awaited Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line up to Badrinath Dham and Sonprayag, which is likely to give a big boost to religious tourism in the state.

Work on Muzaffarnagar-Deoband rail line will also be over soon, which will provide a direct rail link between Delhi to Joshimath, a boon for pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad to visit the chardham, it said.

To provide vocation-based training to local youths and increase means of livelihood available to them, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has for the first time decided to set up a regional office outside Delhi in Dehrdaun.

PWD, drinking water, irrigation and rural engineering departments have been for the first time allocated Rs 250 crore in addition to their budgetary allocations so that small works related to infrastructure do not get interrupted for lack of funds, it said.

The document also highlights that for the first time after statehood was granted to Uttarakhand, doctors posted for years in the plains were sent to remote hill areas to offer their services there.

Besides the procedure for appointment of 200 doctors has been initiated which will address the problem of paucity of doctors in the hills in a big way, it said.

The state government has also decided to give loans to small and marginal farmers at two per cent interest rate to encourage them for farming.

Dehradun, Haldwani and Haridwar will soon get a network of ring roads, Kandi road will soon be opened to strengthen connectivity between Kumaon and Garhwal, it said.

The document mentions that the government has also decided to give contracts up to Rs 5 crore to people belonging to the state.

