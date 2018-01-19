Office of Profit row: Cong asks Kejriwal to resign, AAP says EC touched 'new low'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost the right to be in power, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today said in the wake of the Election Commission's (EC) recommendation for disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs.

"Kejriwal has no right to continue. Half of his cabinet ministers removed on corruption charges! 20 MLAs who were enjoying ministerial perks would be disqualified! (sic)," the Congress leader tweeted. "Where is Lokpal? The MLAs and Ministers enjoying perks of power and foreign travel-Where is political probity (sic)?," the tweet further read. The EC is learnt to have recommended to the president to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.

An angry AAP today claimed the Election Commission has never "touched this low", after the poll panel recommended disqualification of party's 20 MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit."The EC should not be the letter box of the PMO. But that is the reality today," Ashutosh tweeted."A person like me who has covered EC as a reporter during (T N) Seshan days, today I can say EC has never touched so low ever," the scribe-turned politician added.

In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the poll panel has said that by being parliamentary secretaries, these MLAs held offices of profit and thus, were liable to be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly, sources said.

In the present case, the petition was made to disqualify 21 MLAs, but one had resigned a few months back There, however, was no official word from the Commission. When contacted, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said since the matter is sub judice, he would not offer any comment on the issue.