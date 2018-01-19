Office of Profit Row | AAP went from 'India Against Corruption' to 'I am Corruption' in a short time: BJP

On Friday, BJP hit out at AAP over the EC's decision to recommend disqualification of 20 MLAs in an Office of Profit row. While Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari called it a moral defeat, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the party had gone from anti-corruption crusaders to supporting corruption in a short time.

He was quoted saying by ANI: “From "India against Corruption" to "I am Corruption”, Aam Aadmi Party has covered the journey in a short time. Do they still have morality to stay in government in Delhi.”

Regretting that the EC allowed "undue" adjournments of hearings of AAP MLAs, which "dearly cost" the people, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party unit "stands prepared for elections any moment".

"We welcome the EC decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for moral defeat and resign," he said.

Tiwari also said taking advantage of the EC's long adjournments of hearing in the matter, these MLAs have not only "looted and cheated" the people of Delhi but also denied development.

"Taking advantage of this delay, the AAP has succeeded in sending three persons to the Rajya Sabha and in the process has also sullied the image of the Upper House of Parliament," he said.

An angry AAP today claimed the Election Commission has never "touched this low", after the poll panel recommended disqualification of party's 20 MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

"The EC should not be the letter box of the PMO. But that is the reality today," Ashutosh tweeted.

"A person like me who has covered EC as a reporter during (T N) Seshan days, today I can say EC has never touched so low ever," the scribe-turned politician added.

The Election Commission is learnt to have recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as members of the Delhi Assembly, highly-placed sources said.

The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Commission. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the president sends a reference to the EC which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

With inputs from PTI