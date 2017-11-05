Odisha: Unable to get a home, daily wage labourer starts living in toilet

A 50-year-old daily wage labourer from Odisha has converted a Swachch toilet into a home after his repeated requests for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) bore no results, reported the Times of India.

According to the report, Chotu Rautia's parents lost their first home to the Rourkela Steel Plant when it was set up in 1955. They eventually built a house in a resettlement colony until they died. After their death, Rautia couldn't maintain the house, which eventually crumbled.

Rautia was then told of PMAY and applied for a home, but to no avail despite holding a BPL card.

In February this year, two officials told him that while they couldn't provide him a home, they coud help him acquire a roof on his head and helped him construct a toilet.

And the irony of life. With his toilet playing house, Rautia treats the outdoors as his toilet.