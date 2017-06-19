Odisha's Nayagarh district connected with railway network

After a long wait, Nayagarh district in Odisha was today connected with railway network and the first train chugged out on the newly laid tracks.

The link was established following completion of construction of rail network from Bolagarh Road to Nayagarh Town Station and sanction of Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety to run Train Services to Nayagarh.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu dedicated the newly built line section from Bolagarh Road to Nayagarh Town of the Khurda Road-Balangir ongoing Rail Line Project through video conferencing from New Delhi.

The minister also inaugurated the Nayagarh Town Station Building and Bolagarh Road Passenger Halt and flagged off the extension of Khurda Road-Bolagarh Road-Khurda Road Passenger Trains upto Nayagarh, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) oficial said.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Prasanna Kumar Patsani were also present when Prabu launched the projects through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan.

Similarly, Nayagarh MLA and former state Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and senior railway officials were present at Nayagarh Town Station on the ocassion.

Expressing happiness, Sahoo thanked the railways for bringing Nayagarh on the railway map and said the state government would continue to extend necessary assistance and cooperation for all projects.

On the inaugural run, the train ran as a special train from Nayagarh Town Station towards Khurda Road. However, the regular service in the extended portion will be commenced from tomorrow, sources said.

58430 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will leave Nayagarh Town at 0500 hrs and reach Khurda Road at 0700 hrs.

In the return direction, 58429 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 1935 hrs and reach Nayagarh Town at 2130 hrs, they said.

58431 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 0745 hrs and reach Nayagarh Town at 0930 hrs.

In the return direction, 58432 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will leave Nayagarh Town at 1000hrs and reach Khurda Road at 1130 hrs.

Both the trains have 10 Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans having Stoppages at Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Town PH and Bolagarh Road Stations between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town from both the directions.

