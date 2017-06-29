Odisha government approves proposal to strengthen state police

The Odisha government has approved a proposal for strengthening the state police force with modern equipment to combat the Maoist menace effectively.

The proposal was approved yesterday during a state level empowered committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of chief secretary AP Padhi.

An action plan for modernisation of police, with focus on strengthening anti-Maoist and anti-criminal operations, was approved in the meeting, officials said.

It also approved an expenditure of Rs 31.75 crore under annual action plan for police modernisation in 2017-18.

The scheme will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state government.

The committee approved procurement of 10 different types of equipment and instruments like body camera, unmanned aerial machines, smart cell phone jammer, contraband buster, telescopic manipulator, real time viewing system, rock climbing wall, digital VHF, among others.

"The unmanned aerial device would give real time surveillance and intelligence reports of naxalites and criminal movements. They can also be used during night hours," he said.

