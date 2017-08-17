Odisha: Four arrested for gang-raping teen in Ganjam district after Independence Day celebrations

The four accused, aged between 20 and 25 years were arrested on Thursday

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped near a river in Bhanjanagar area of Odisha's Ganjam district on way home after attending an Independence Day programme and four people were arrested in connection with it today.

The incident took place when the plus two student, aged around 17 years, was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme at her college at Belaguntha on Tuesday, police said today.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, the four persons, aged between 20 and 25 years were arrested today, said the inspector in-charge of Bhanjanagara police station, Aswin Kumar Sahu.

Medical examination of the girl and accused persons was conducted, he said.