Odisha BJP removes party's Kendrapara district president

BJP's Odisha unit today removed party's Kendrapara district president Sukant Kumar Dwivedi from the post for allegedly failing to discharge his responsibilities.

Dwivedi has been relieved of his responsibilities on direction of the party's state unit president Basant Panda, BJP state unit vice president Samir Mohanty said.

"The state unit president took this decision as Dwivedi failed to discharge his responsibilities properly," Mohanty said.

It may be noted that Dwivedi kept away from the 'Mishran Parva' organised by BJP in Kendrapara a week ago alleging that party's senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra was not invited to the event and that no consultation was done regarding the function.

