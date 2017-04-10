OBC bill passed in Lok Sabha is 'historic' Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the bill passed to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was ?historic?.

?The OBC bill passed by the Lok Sabha is a historical bill. For the first time, a government has given constitutional right to that commission. It is worth welcoming,? Singh said.

Rajnath also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement.

Resonating similar sentiment, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar congratulated Lok Sabha MLAs for the achievement.

?This is a historic day. I will congratulate all the MLAs of the Lok Sabha. I would especially like to thank Prime Minister Modi as his dream comes true today,? said Kumar.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to accord constitutional status to the NCBC.

The Amendment Bill, which requires two-third majority for passage, was approved by the House with 360 members voting in favour of it with the Opposition expressing apprehensions that it would impair the power of states.

The constituted Commission will hear the grievances of socially and educationally backward classes, which have been discharged till now by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

