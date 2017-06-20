Numbers in Kovind's favour, may get more votes than Pranab

The electoral college numbers seem to be stacked in favour of NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and he may well end up getting more votes than incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee and his predecessor Pratibha Patil.

With Shiv Sena tonight joining other NDA allies in backing Kovind and Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal(BJD), the YSR Congress and Telangana's ruling TRS too extending support, the 71-year-old dalit leader is expected to have a smooth sailing in the event of an election.

The BJP may also seek the support of rival factions of AIADMK or DMK- parties dominating Tamil Nadu.

The opposition parties are meeting on June 22 to decide on fielding a consensus candidate for the presidential election.

