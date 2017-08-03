NTT job aspirants storm BJP office

Demanding jobs, more than 100 Nursery Teachers Training (NTT) job aspirants barged into the auditorium at BJP party office during a protest on Wednesday The demonstrators who refused to vacate the auditorium were forcefully evacuated by the police. In the scuffle, many girls reportedly injuries and complained of mistreatment by the police.

According to witnesses, the demonstrators sneaked in the party headquarters in small groups and gathered at the auditorium. There was little security at the party office and a handful of party officials present found themselves outnumbered. These students demanded that recruitment be made on 1352 vacant posts. In absence of firm assurance, the students started to raise slogans.

“We have come here demanding job and this is what we get, police officials have beaten us and even torn our clothes in process,” said one of the girl demonstrators while being taken away by the police. One of the female demonstrators, accompanied with her newly-born child,reportedly got injured in the scuffle. The nursery teachers training certificate holders had been waging in a long drawn battle with the state government. Many of the colleges are continuing the course despite halt on recruitment on basis of the certificate. Government has recently tried to adjust some of these in the anganwaris but many of them without jobs have taken to agitational path.