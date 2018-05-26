NSCN(IM) militant killed in gun fight with Assam Rifles

A National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) militant was killed in a gun fight with Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence sources said today.

The gun fight took place when the NSCN(IM) cadres fired upon the Assam Rifles troops yesterday when they approaching a hut where they were staying. The security personnel returned the fire in which one militant was killed, the sources said.

A pistol with ammunition, grenades and other documents were recovered from the dead militant. He was identified as Pangan Gangsa, a self styled Sergeant of the NSCN (IM), the sources said.Gangsa was previously a member of the proscribed NSCN(K) and was involved in the ambush on the security forces personnel on December 3, 2016 in which two soldiers were killed.