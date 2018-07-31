NRC of Assam only a draft, can't take 'coercive action' against those whose names are missing: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that ‘no coercive action’ can be taken against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft.

The top court further directed the Centre to frame standard operating procedure to deal with claims and objections regarding Assam's NRC.

The apex court asked the Centre to place ‘SOP’ before it by August 16 for approval. The top court also added that people should be given reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion.

The observation by the court came amid the uproar over the release of the second and the final draft of the NRC of Assam on Monday. Over 40 lakh people failed to make it to the draft list.

Meanwhile, the Assam NRC heat rocked Parliament with the Opposition slamming the Modi government for doing vote bank politics. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after BJP chief Amit Shah dragged former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's name during the discussion on the ongoing controversial issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list in Assam.

Shah said, ‘Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam Accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we did.’

His comment caused uproar in the house as the Congress MPs walked up to the well of the house in protest.

The Opposition has been all out to attack the ruling party following the release of the second and the final draft list. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

The final draft list, released on Monday, left out nearly 40 lakh people, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis."

However, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has already given a statement urging political parties not to politicise such a sensitive issue.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh said, "I want to ask the Opposition, what is the Centre's role in this? It is happening under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Such sensitive issues should not be politicised."

(With ANI inputs)