Now, TMC MP in fracas with Air India crew

Hours after Air India lifted its flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Friday, it found itself at the receiving end of of yet another MP’s ire. This time, it was Trinamool Congress’s Dola Sen who allegedly delayed Air India’s Delhi-Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes after an argument over seating arrangements. Gaikwad, who was banned by Air India and five other private airlines, had also fought with Air India staff over seating arrangements on March 23. However, in that case, the fight turned ugly and Gaikwad beat up a 60-year-old Air India staffer with his chappals. As a result, Gaikwad was banned by all Indian airlines.

In the incident involving Sen, the fight did not become as ugly, but the TMC MP screamed and yelled at Air India’s crew for a long time, sources said. The airline said because Sen was travelling with her mother, who was in a wheelchair, she could not be seated in the emergency exit row, which offers more leg room but, according to rules, must be used by passengers who are physically fit and can help the crew if need be.

Air India said that the MP had booked front row seats on makemytrip.com and had paid extra for those seats, but she could only be booked on the emergency exit seats, which also have similar leg room. “When Sen booked her tickets, she did not specify that one of her co-passengers was wheelchair-bound because then we would not have allocated emergency exit seats to her,” an Air India official claimed.

When Sen boarded the plane with her mother, the cabin crew told her that rules do not permit wheelchair-bound passengers to sit on emergency exit seats, the official said, adding that this is when the MP lost her cool.