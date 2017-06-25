Now offer flowers to Lord Shiva at Trimbakeshwar temple!

The Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust in its meeting has decided to lift ban on offering flowers to Lord Shiva.

A decision to this effect was taken yesterday, a senior official of the Trust said.

Tribakeshwar is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and the Trust had imposed such a ban around three years ago, the official added.

One of the trustee, Lalita Shinde raised the issue after which the Trust headed by district and sessions court judge, Justice P K Chitnis, decided to lift the ban, he said.

Devotees of Lord Shiva and local flower-sellers welcomed the decision.

