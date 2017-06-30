Now, demand for Delhi quota in teachers' recruitment from AAP

The Delhi Assembly today adopted a resolution seeking 85 per cent reservation for graduates of universities in Delhi in the recruitment of permanent or guest teachers in schools here.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the existing recruitment rules would have to be amended for this purpose and the 9,000-odd posts of guest teacher being filled currently would not have any quota.

Replying to a discussion on the issue, Sisodia said the ongoing recruitment process, for which around one lakh applications had been received, would have a provision of "normalisation", under which localites would not be in a position of disadvantage.

Sisodia said former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had rejected a proposal to regularise around 17,000 guest teachers but the government was open to sending the file pertaining to the issue to incumbent LG Anil Baijal.

Earlier, AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi initiated the discussion, pitching for quota for Delhiites in teachers' recruitment.

He said the candidates from Delhi found themselves in a position of disadvantage due to a host of reasons, which was "unfair".

Citing examples of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Mizoram, Tyagi also claimed that education standards in other states were not as good as in Delhi, "so we cannot afford to play with the future of Delhi's children".

Basing its argument on the premise of "disadvantage", the Assembly adopted the resolution opining that for all future recruitments, whether for permanent teachers or for guest teachers, preference be given to candidates graduating from universities in Delhi.

"...the Directorate of Education to ensure 85% quota for permanent and guest teacher positions for candidates graduating from universities in Delhi for all future processes of recruitment," it said.

The resolution came a day after the Assembly adopted a resolution seeking 85 per cent reservation in admission for local students in 28 colleges under University of Delhi that were funded by the Delhi government.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)