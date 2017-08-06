Now, Armymen slip into anti-mine boots

Scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), the R&D centre for the Department and Science and Technology, have developed special boots that deflect the impact of a blast from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or landmine, the biggest killer for service personnel. The soles of these shoes are made of ceramic in a honeycomb structure.

IED blasts have claimed the lives of a large number of security personnel over the years. According to National Bomb Data Centre data, from 2012 to 2016, 1,143 IED bomb blasts or landmine blasts have taken place across the country, claiming the lives of 2,663 security personnel.

The Indian Army has procured these specially-designed boots from ARCI, and are using them in landmine-affected areas.

“Normal boots do not safeguard security personnel against landmine blasts. But, if we replace the soles of the shoes with ceramic, it helps absorb heat from mines, and will cause less injuries. Also, the honeycomb design of the sole also absorbs heat,” said a scientist from ARCI who was part of the project.

The ARCI plans to make these boots available to paramilitary forces as well, considering a large number are concentrated in naxal-affected areas, where landmine blasts are common.