Now, a terror party in a terror nation

Reports from Pakistan suggested that Saeed has decided to rename his outfit Jammat-ud-Dawa as Milli Muslim League Pakistan

India raised serious concerns on Friday over reports that Hafiz Saeed may launch his political party in Pakistan, saying the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind was trying to hide his hide his blood-stained hands behind ballot ink.

Reports from Pakistan suggested that Saeed has decided to rename his outfit Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) as Milli Muslim League Pakistan and register it as a political party to contest the general elections scheduled in June next year.

JuD is a front for Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that butchered 166 people during three days of carnage in Mumbai in 2008. Saeed is an internationally-designated terrorist, carrying a bounty of 10 million USD (approx. Rs 66 crore) for his role in the Mumbai attacks.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay asked the international community to prevent the metamorphosis of individuals involved in killing innocent people. India will work with the international community to combat all forms of terrorism, he said.

"The person who has traded in bullets to take human lives... is he trying to hide behind ballot... that is a matter of concern," he said. Baglay, during his last press interaction as MEA spokesperson, said it was both ironical and consorting to notice that such an individual was trying to hide his blood-stained hands behind ballot ink.

In his new assignment, Baglay will look after foreign policy and nuclear issues at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Baglay said that both LeT and JuD have been carrying out terrorist activities not only against India but also against other countries in the region. "We hear from media reports that he is under some sort of house arrest in Pakistan, but it is very well known that his organisation and his other colleagues have enjoyed freedom in Pakistan to conduct terrorist activities against India and others," he said.

Baglay further said that it is Pakistan's obligation to make sure that such individuals and organisations are not enjoying freedom to conduct terrorist activities. He added that it is also Pakistan's international obligation to enforce international sanctions on these individuals and organisations.

Saeed is likely to launch his political outfit on Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14 in Lahore in view of a political vacuum created by of Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal.

He is seen having close relations with Pakistan's powerful Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)