Notice to Anandpal's family for not cremating body

The Rajasthan government today issued a notice to gangster Anandpal Singh's family, who have refused to cremate him demanding a CBI inquiry into his death, saying non-disposal of his body could lead to spread of disease, an act which is in violation of law.

The family members continued to keep the body on ice bricks, refusing to cremate him, eight days after he was gunned down by the Rajasthan police in an encounter.

They also tried to arrange a deep freezer to avoid body from decomposing, but failed in their attempt till late evening.

Superintendent of Police Nagaur Paris Anil Deshmukh denied reports that vehicle carrying a deep freezer was not allowed to enter Sanvrad.

He said, "We have not stopped Anandpal's family members from bringing in deep freezer but due to security concerns all documents are being verified before letting any vehicle or individuals to enter."

"All vehicles passing through the check posts are being thoroughly checked," he said.

Ladnun Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uttam Singh Shekhawat today issued a notice to family of Anandpal in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under CrPC section 144 in the town.

"It s been nine days and the family has not cremated the body despite it being handed over on July 1 after the re- postmortem," Shekhawat told

