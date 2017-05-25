Nothing will happen to me, I have your blessings: Fadnavis' prophetic comment hours before crash

Almost 4 hours before his chopper crash landed , Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis had expressed confidence that nothing would happen to him since he has blessings of villagers with him.

Aurangabad district information officer Mukund Chilwant informed DNA that before having breakfast in Halgara village, Chief Minister interacted with villagers. It was after a 20 to 25 minutes laborious work that Fadnavis put in to the Shramdaan program in the village.

Suddenly when a local scribe and few villagers noticed that a branch of the mango tree under which Fadnavis was sitting was about to fall, they cautioned him. Fadnavis said, `nothing would happen to me since I have blessings of all of you with me.'

Chilwant said after hearing about Chief Minister's miraculous escape that, " Entire village experienced a sigh of relief and recalled Chief Minister's words that he has blessings of villagers with him."