Not so smart... bureaucracy puts brakes on smart Raj

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s ambitious Rs 125 crore project Smart Raj is progressing at slower than snail’s pace because of the apathy of the officials of the local-self department and the system implementation partner involved in this online project. Out of the budgeted amount of Rs 125 crore, only Rs 2.5 crore worth of work has been executed.

The Smart Raj project is the use of web-based improved technology online 24x7 with uniformity across the state.

The Smart Raj project provides Ease of Governance where it would be possible to post circulars, orders, monitoring of projects, budgeting etc. This portal will provide 22 services online support.

The objective of this project is to create a state-wide integrated system connecting all ULBs to provide all services on-line through single portal.single window services to citizens on anytime, anywhere basis by increasing the efficiency and productivity of ULBs

The Ease of Doing Business is top priority of the chief minister and she cleared this project with a lot of hope. This project in three phases was scheduled to be completed by August 4, next year.

But the project is far behind the deadline and the first phase which was to be completed in February is only half completed.

An undertaking of the local-self department, RUDSICO is the nodal agency for this project,but no action has been taken against the system implementation company for the awfully slow progress. A high official’s patronage to the company is the reason behind the slow progress.

In the first phase out of the 32 cities, 16 major cities were to be provided with this online facilities.But not even five cities could get this online system.

The system implementation companies for this Smart Raj project are Fourth Dimension Solution Ltd, Mars Telecom System Ltd and a consortium of Rico India Ltd. The work was given to these companies in August 2015. Under this project, these companies had to complete the task in three years and in in three phases.

These companies were entrusted the task of doing the survey of various urban properties and prepare a list of such properties and develop a software and prepare a computerised records.

Pawan Arora, the director of local bodies, reviewed the project’s slow progress and asked the companies to complete their task by September 1 this year and provide Smart Raj online facilities to five out of the seven major cities.

The slow progress on Smart Raj front has irked the UDH minister Srichand Kriplani also and he would review the progress soon.

The local-self department had given the guidelines for conducting the surveys of urban properties, but the system implementation companies did not follow the guidelines in proper way and under this circumstances the officials in the department did not verify the survey reports.

Rico India Ltd, which headed a consortium and was given the task to submit the hardware of the project, has withdrawn from the project and the remaining consortium partners are involved in a dispute.

The blame game is on and the companies concerned blame the officials for the slow progress. The high officials in the local-self department have also adopted the stance of blaming the lower officials.