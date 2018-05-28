Not allowed by Chinese to take holy dip in Mansarovar Lake, allege devotees

Devotees at Kailash Mansarovar have alleged that Chinese authorities are not allowing them to take holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake, reports news agency ANI. So far, Indian government hasn't reacted to the development.

On 8th May, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that the Nathu La pass has been reopened for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. China had shut down the Nathu La pass in Sikkim and denied entry to the Kailash Mansoravar (located in Tibet) pilgrims last year due to the 73-day-long standoff in Doklam between troops of India and China at the border on account of security reasons.

"I had told Chinese Foreign Ministry that relations between governments cannot prosper until people-to-people relations are improved when the Nathu La pass was closed during last yatra it came as a blow to people. I am happy to announce that it has now been opened for yatra," Swaraj said as she presided over the computerised draw of lots for the selection of pilgrims for the yatra.

Eighteen batches of the 60 pilgrims each will take the Lipulekh Pass route, while 10 batches, comprising 50 pilgrims each, will take the Nathu La route. The former is known to be more arduous.

The duration of the yatra is 24 days for each batch, including three days in Delhi, for preparatory work. This route passes through important sites like Narayan Ashram and Patal Bhuvaneshwar. The pilgrims can also see the scenic beauty of Chialekh Valley, or the Om Parvat' which has the natural occurrence of snow in the shape of Om' on this mountain.

The route through the Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking.

From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like the Hangu lake, and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. It is estimated to cost about Rs 2 lakh per person, and duration would be 21 days, including three days in Delhi, for preparatory work.

