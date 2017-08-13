Not a single person who mastered Yoga ever became a terrorist : Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev today said his consumer products company is in the process of acquiring land in Jammu and Kashmir to set up a unit there and would also offer jobs to youth in the state.

Speaking on terrorism in the country, Ramdev said, "Any one who masters the art of Yoga can never become a terrorist". Not a single person who mastered Yoga ever became a terrorist in history".

Replying to questions on violence in the Kashmir Valley, he said children should be taught good things about all religions as it will bring harmony among religions. "I believe Yoga can cure the thought process of those creating menace in the valley," he said while speaking at the the India TV conclave.

Ramdev said Patanjali is in the process of acquiring 150 acres of land in Jammu and Kashmir, and would be offering jobs to Kashmiri youth. He also called for boycott of Chinese goods, saying that India is ready to counter China on every front. "Even the idols of our gods are imported from China. As Indians, we should boycott Chinese products for the reason that it (China) supports Pakistan," he added.

The Yoga exponent, known for his airing his political views, said India should take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and support Balochistan's movement for independence.