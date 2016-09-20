Non-graduate MLAs can't be part of college bodies: TMC talks tough

In a bid to stop the influence of TMC's elected representatives in college governing bodies, the party on Monday asked its MLAs not to be part of it if they don't hold a graduation degree.

"Party leaders have been clearly stated that it is the decision of party's top leadership that henceforth no MLA who is not a graduate can't be a part of the college governing council. "Actually for the last few years there have been several incidents of over influence of party MLAs into the regular functioning of the college. Especially those who are not educated are calling the shots in colleges, just because he is a party leader. This has to stop as it is sending out a wrong message to the people," said a senior TMC leader at the end of a meeting of party MLAs here.

In the past few years, there were several incidents of TMC leaders interfering in college affairs and causing embarrassment to the party. Recently the classes were suspended in Jaipuria college following factional fued between two groups of TMC- student body- TMCP. Later the classes resumed following intervention of state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

According to senior party leaders, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was enraged over the regular incidents of clashes in college campus. Referring to alleged discrepancies in the new electoral list prepared by the Election Commission, Trinamool Congress leadership today asked party leaders and elected representatives to compare it with the old list, a senior party leader, who was present in the meeting, said.

He said that there was no similarity in the master roll and the revised roll prepared by the Election Commission. "We feel there is discrepancy and the BJP is behind it," he alleged and said all leaders had been asked to be prepared for the next panchayat elections in 2018.