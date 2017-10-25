Non-bailable warrant issued against Hardik Patel by Visnagar Court

A local Gujarat court issued a non-bailable warrant against influential Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday. The warrant was issued for not appearing in a case of ransacking the office of local MLA by Visnagar Court. Apart from him, warrant was also issued against another leader Lalji Patel.

The news comes hours after Patel spoke about his 'secret meeting' with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Slamming the state government for surveillance, he said that 'if I meet Rahul, the whole country would know.'

The 24-year-old, who is still no eligible for contesting elections is being seen as part of new equation in Gujarat.