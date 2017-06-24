Noida/Gr Noida property mkt to get a boost from Jewar airport

Realtors today hailed the government's decision to set up an international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, saying it will lead to increased economic activity in the area and benefit property market.

An international airport with a capacity to handle 30-50 million passengers per year will come up at Jewar in Greater Noida in the next 5-6 years to ease the load on Delhi's IGI airport, the government announced today.

"We welcome this decision. It was much awaited. A new airport in Jewar will increase economic activity in this area.

There will be huge job generation," CREDAI Chairman Getamber Anand told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)