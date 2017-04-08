Noida man comes to aid of German national in distress

A fitness instructor from Noida came to the aid of a German national who had been attacked and robbed in north Delhi.

It's often that one hears of tales of insensitivity of people to those in distress, but Rajeev Goswami didn't think twice before stopping his car to help Benjamin Janis Schult, who had been injured and robbed.

"Since I keep travelling abroad, I understand the situation one might be in when they are robbed in a foreign country. I didn't think about fulfilling legal formalities or anything else at that time," he said.

Last night, my friend and I were driving from Panipat towards Noida when we saw an injured man running and seeking help, Goswami recalled.

"He was bleeding from his elbows and hands. He was in distress and was saying, 'Someone has robbed me'. My first concern was to take him to the hospital and help him in any way possible," said the Noida-based fitness instructor.

Goswami made a PCR call and made Benjamin speak to police and took him to Doctor Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan in Karkardooma.

"I was literally in tears seeing his condition. He went through an unfortunate incident but I didn't want him to take back bad memories and this was a small gesture from my side.

At least, he would see something positive amid all the negativity that he faced," said Goswami.

The Noida-based fitness instructor was also praised by police for helping out the German national in distress.

The victim, Benjamin Janis Schult, had taken a cycle rickshaw from outside Chandni Chowk metro station to go to a bus stand for boarding an Amritsar-bound bus.

However, the rickshaw-puller, along with an accomplice attacked him with surgical blades in a service lane beneath the Geeta Colony flyover and fled with his cellphone and a wallet containing Rs 9,000. Police are on the lookout for the two accused.

The German national, who didn't sustain grievous injuries, has been discharged from hospital after treatment.

