‘No sex’ is not mentioned anywhere in the booklet: AYUSH slams media reports on sanskari lifestyle post pregnancy

The Ministry also earlier said that they were suggestions and nothing was prescribed

The Ministry of AYUSH on Wednesday termed the reports incorrect that said that an AYUSH booklet stated that pregnant women should control lust, hang ‘beautiful’ pictures on the wall and shun non-vegetarian food to deliver a healthy baby.

In a statement, the AYUSH said, “Some reports have appeared in the print and electronic media since June 13, 2017 concerning the publication ‘Mother and Child Care’ of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH. Unfortunately, many of these reports are seen to be inaccurate, and some are even seen to misrepresent facts.”

The Ministry said that nowhere in the booklet ‘no sex’ has been mentioned.

“Some news reports carry an assertion that the booklet puts forward the ‘prescription’ that ‘pregnant women in India’ should ‘say no to sex after conception’ This is far from the truth. In fact, the words ‘no sex’ do not feature at all in the booklet,” it added.

The AYUSH statement said that the media paid selective attention to the suggestions on page 14 of the booklet.

“The suggestion on page 14 of the booklet regarding avoiding certain types of food like tea, coffee, white flour products, fried and oily items and non-vegetarian during pregnancy, is seen to have received selective attention. The suggestion that non-vegetarian food may be avoided (as Yoga & Naturopathy don’t advocate non-vegetarian food in its practice) has been singled out for high-lighting in some reports, omitting the mention of white flour products, fried and oily items etc,” it added.

The Ministry also termed the media claims ‘incorrect’ that the report that it was released by the Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH in the recent past.

“This publication has been in distribution through the units of the erstwhile Department of AYUSH and CCRYN since 2013. The report that it was released by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH in the recent past is incorrect,” said the AYUSH in a statement.

The AYUSH said that the said booklet puts together relevant and useful information culled out from many years of clinical practice in the fields of Yoga and Naturopathy.

“The CCRYN aims to take the well-known health benefits of Yoga and Naturopathy to expecting mothers and new mothers in a simple booklet format,” it added.

The Ministry said that the booklet contains general guidelines for pregnant women, which are based on the principles and concepts of Yoga and Naturopathy.

“Many new mothers and families have appreciated that information relevant to the different phases of pregnancy has been made available in a simple format in the booklet,” the Ministry further said.

The AYUSH asked the media to consider a fact noted by the UNESCO that ‘Yoga consists of techniques designed to help individuals build self-realisation, ease any suffering they may be experiencing and allow for a state of liberation.”

It further urged the media to ‘view the efforts of CCRYN to take the preventive health benefits of Yoga to all sections of the population (including expecting mothers) in the right perspective and requests them to support such initiatives in the larger interest of the nation’.

Meanwhile, allopathic doctors today disagreed with ministry’s recommendations regarding non-vegetarian food, sying there was no rationale behind it.

The doctors instead maintained that consuming non- vegetarian food and eggs during pregnancy was "highly" recommended as they were rich sources of protein, iron and omega-3 fatty acids which are vital for development of a baby.

"People can have their dietary preferences but there is no reason why one should deliberately avoid non-vegetarian food and eggs. They are good sources of iron and protein. For example, fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty and docosahexaenoic acid which helps in the development of the brain of baby," said a doctor, adding that if the expecting woman is vegetarian, then they should supplement their meals with enough sprouts, lentils, paneer and milk products.

Professor of Gynaecology at AIIMS, Neerja Bhatla said there was also scientific study which says that women during their pregnancy should abstain from sex and or should control their sexual feelings and behaviour.

"It is true that there are some high-risk pregnancies in which the women may be advised not to indulge in intercourse but otherwise in normal cases there is no such restriction," As far as controlling lust is concerned, Bhatla said sexual behaviour is a part of normal life and therefore such recommendations have no "rationale".

Supporting Bhatla, Dr H P Anand from Safdarjung Hospital said that such recommendations were irrational and without any evidence.

Bhatla, however, supported the recommendations like avoiding tea, coffee, fried and oily items during pregnancy and said it is always advised that the pregnant women should control their anger and live in a positive environment, think positive and remain happy and peaceful