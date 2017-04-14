No quota for outstation medical students in UP, decides Yogi Adityanath

Implementing the Allahbad High Court ruling of 2015, the Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped reservation under SC, ST and OBC category in medical and dental colleges for students who are not residents of the state or have migrated here to study.

The order has been passed for Post Graduate NEET examination. As per the recent order of the government, private, aided, unaided medical and dental colleges in the state will continue to give reservation to students as per the norms.

Scheduled Caste will be entitled to 21 per cent reservation, Scheduled Tribe to 2 per cent and 27 per cent to Other Backward Caste. However, this is applicable to only those who are residents of the state.

Students who are not residents of Uttar Pradesh coming to pursue education will not be able to avail any reservation under the SC/ST/OBC quota. "As per the order passed by the HC on October 26, 2015, under a special appeal, those who have migrated to UP from other states will not be able to avail benefits of reservation for NEET-2017," the circular issued by the government said.

National Eligibility Entrance Test is mandatory to get admission in medical and dental colleges across the India at both under graduate and post graduate level.