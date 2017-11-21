No pre-judging: SC junks petition against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a petition that sought criminal charges against Padmavati's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for allegedly defaming the legendary Hindu queen's character. The court said it did not want to pre-judge the movie as it was still pending before the censor board.

This comes amid widespread protests by groups — claiming to represent the Rajput community — against the movie that has deeply divided chief ministers in several states. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that the matter was still pending before the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and it was too premature to be decided by it (the court). The bench — also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud — said that it did not want to pre-judge the film.

The petition had been filed by advocate ML Sharma who said Bhansali defamed the queen by portraying her as a dancer.

The apex court, however, disagreed with him and said that no case was made.

Protesters who have issued threats against the director and actors say the depiction of romance between Padmini and Delhi Sultnate ruler Alauddin Khilji insults the Rajput community. The film's makers have been denying allegations of any distortion of history. Historians have also been divided over whether the queen ever existed.

During the brief hearing, Sharma objected to songs already released by the production house as part of its promotional strategy. "Half the movie has already been released and without any proper certification," Sharma argued.

To this, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the film, responded that the process for certification is on and all appropriate paperwork was in order for the material that is already on air. The production house has deferred the December 1 release of the movie.

But trouble for the movie continues. A Varanasi court directed the local police to register an FIR against Bhansali for "insulting the religion, selling or printing defamatory matter and public mischief." Petitioner Kamlesh Chandra has sought a ban on the film and action against its makers for depicting the character of Rani Padmavati in poor light which has "hurt the sentiments of Indians." The court issued summons to Bhansali who was also attacked on sets in January by a Rajput organisation.