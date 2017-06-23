No political aspirations for me, want to get a job after PhD: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kumar, who shot to fame in 2016, said that India needed a non-electoral political intervention as the nation lacked a social movement

Former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was arrested in February 2016, and charged with sedition by the Delhi police, said that he wanted to get a job after his PhD.

While speaking to CNN-News 18, Kumar said he had come to JNU to study. “My first task is to submit my PhD. Electoral politics has an established design… If you are the son of a minister, you can pay someone to manage your Twitter handle and become a minster…the social experience and how we can deliver in politics is important to me.”

Calling the JNU controversy a planned conspiracy to “create a pseudo enemy”, he said, “JNU is the most nationalistic institute as it provides opportunity to the most unprivileged.”

Kumar said India needs “non-electoral political intervention” as the country lacks a social movement.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed in creating two crore jobs as promised before 2014 polls, and controversies are being stoked to “divert the country’s attention from the failure on economic level”.

He added that Kumar said India’s response to colonialism was based on truth and non-violence. But today, the “violent instincts are being instigated”.

“Issues like building the Ram Mandir, who should love whom, and what to eat are being made important,” he said.