No plan to review prices of subsidised food till 2018: Government

There would be no review in prices of subsidised wheat and rice, provided to 81 crore citizen, till 2018, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan informed the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday.

He said that even price revision was allowed every three years under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the Centre decided to keep the prices unchanged till 2018. Currently, rice is sold at Rs 3 per kg, wheat is sold at Rs 2 per kg and coarse grains are sold at Rs 1 per kg.

"The House will be happy to know that it has been four years since the Act and we have decided that we will not change the prices of rice, wheat and coarse grains till June 2018," Paswan said. He added that the as far as the specific question of hunger is concerned, the state governments too have a responsibility to ensure that no one is hungry, even as the Centre is doing it best to implement schemes.

The minister said in order to augment the storage capacity in the country, the government formulated Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee (PEG) Scheme in 2008-2009 for construction of storage capacity through private entrepreneurs, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and state government agencies.

Under the scheme, investment and construction is done by the private investor or state agencies. As return for investment, FCI guarantees hiring of the godown constructed by a private party for 10 years.

The guarantee period for CWC or state government agencies is nine years. The location and capacity for godowns are identified as per storage requirements by State Level Committees (SLC) and finally approved by the High Level Committee (HLC) headed by Chairman and Managing Director, FCI.

