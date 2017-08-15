No move to appoint Priyanka as working president, says Cong

So far, Priyanka has restricted herself mainly to the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Barelli

The Congress on Monday denied that party president Sonia Gandhi was choosing her daughter Priyanka Gandhi as working president ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Reacting to the DNA report headlined 'Sonia signals to party leaders: Priyanka as working president?' published on Sunday, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala described it as "entirely false and baseless", asserting, "It is a mischievous instance of fake news and unnecessary speculation."

Earlier, in the day, Priyanka's personal assistant P Sahay described the report as "complete fabrication". "No such discussion took place whatsoever!" she claimed.

Incidentally, both failed to mention that nowhere in the DNA report was it mentioned that the Congress president had decided to make Priyanka the working president. All that the report said was that after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on August 8, Sonia Gandhi broached the possibility of Priyanka as working president of the party with three-four leaders.

The report had also said that while there have been demands in the past that Priyanka should be given some formal role in the party, the family has repeatedly sidestepped the issue. So far, Priyanka has restricted herself mainly to the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Barelli.

In the short meeting that she had with the small group of leaders, Sonia told them that if the party wants to put up a credible show in the next Lok Sabha elections, a young face would have to assume control and manage the affairs of the party, including strategising with senior leaders.

The DNA stands by its report.