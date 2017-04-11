No management committee members within 200 metres of exam

Entry of members of management committees of schools within 200 metres of an examination centre has been banned to check cheating by students, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said here today.

"UP would be made free from copying/cheating," Sharma told reporters in Vrindavan.

He said that sale of stationery and clothes has been banned in private schools. He said that payment of teachers according to their qualifications would be ensured in the private schools.

Running of schools at least 220 days in a year would now be mandatory with stress on quality education, he asserted.

He said norms are being set to control commercialisation of the higher education.

Referring to the loan waiver given to farmers, he said other promises made in the BJP's election manifesto would also be fulfilled.

He said 5000 wheat purchase centres have been opened in the state in order to facilitate procurement.

On SP leader Azam Khan returning the cow gifted to him by a seer, the Sharma said no body should get frightened as only those misusing the law would be acted against.

Khan had yesterday returned a cow gifted to him by Swami Adhokshjanand Maharaj in 2015, saying "any vigilante could kill the animal to defame" him.

