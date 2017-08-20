No loo? SDM orders cutting off village's power supply

This is not the first time that Kartar Singh, the SDM of Jahajpur block, is sending out such orders.

If not having a toilet could be a reason for a divorce, then the SDM of Jahajpur block Bhilwara district has taken the idea to another level. The government official has asked to cut-off the electric supply of the entire Gangithala hamlet if any of its villagers don't have a toilet. The village is around 100km from the district headquarters.

This is not the first time that Kartar Singh, the SDM of Jahajpur block, is sending out such orders. On Friday, six people - Goru, Banshi, Ghisu, Jagdish, Ramlal and Shrawan - from Piplund and Shringar Chanvari villages, who were relieving themselves in the open, caught the eye of the SDM. The six were immediately detained by the local police for six hours and released only after their family members signed personal bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

In its order to the Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL), Kartar Singh said that the Gangithala village has only built 19% toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). After a 15-day ultimatum, toilets have not been built and the people are still defecating in the open. So an order was issued to cut domestic power supply of village.

Surprisingly, the electricity department has also issued a notice to cut the domestic power supply to the village on Saturday, creating an uproar in the region.

"It's an autocracy. How can the SDM issue such an order which has no constitutional validity? Arresting the poor for defecating in the open is against the law. The government should to take disciplinary action against such officers," said Mukesh Goswami of Soochna evam Rojgar Abhiyan.

Despite several efforts, SDM Kartar Singh could not be contacted by DNA for his reaction. Muktanand Agrawal, District Collector Bhilwara, on the other hand, said the orders are not as per the law. "As an administrator, I cannot support of such an order which has no legal binding. Instead of compelling, people should to be motivated. Officer concerned has been asked to modify the orders," Agrawal said.