'No controversy,' says IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on Congress' allegations of Rafale deal scam

Even as Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi continued targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal, the Indian Air Force Chief rebutted the allegations and said India got the combat jets and 'fair price'.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, who was in Punjab's Adampur, addressed media after an event and said that there is no controversy over the deal.

“There is no controversy. What is the controversy, I don't understand! It (Rafale jets) are not overpriced. The government has negotiated a very good deal,” the Air Chief Marshal said.

“I think we have negotiated a better deal in the Rafale contract than what we did in MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft),” he added.

The comments come on a day when Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi slammed media's silence. 'Why don't you question PM Modi about Rafale deal,' Gandhi told reporters in Gujarat earlier today.

He also alleged that the deal was done to favour just one businessman. In a tweet, he had raised concerns over Anil Ambani-owned company's joint venture with Dassault Aviation.

Can you explain "Reliance" on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 16, 2017

India is buying 36 Rafale combat jets from France in ready condition. The deal will help the Indian Air Force to amp up its flying power. At present the IAF has just 32 squadrons against an authorisation of 42.