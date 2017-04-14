No change in India's position on Tibet being part of China:

India today asserted that there is no change in its position on Tibet being part of China and it will continue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the vexed boundary issue.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in the Government of India's policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

"Similarly, our approach to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question remains unchanged."

He was responding to a query on whether the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh signals a change in India's policy on Tibet or on the boundary negotiation issue.

India's position on Tibet has been that it is a part of China.

However, after Tibetan spiritual leader's recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh, China had accused India of violating its commitment on the Tibet issue and warned that allowing the Dalai Lama to go there will have "negative impact" on the settlement of the border dispute.

