Nizamabad,Ramagundam in T'gana record 42.4 degree Celsius temp

Nizamabad and Ramagundam in Telangana today recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius, the Met department said.

The Met department has also warned of likely thunderstorm accompanied with squall/hail at isolated places over the state.

Adilabad recorded 42 degree Celsius temperature followed by Medak 41.6 and Mahabubnagar at 41.5 while the state capital Hyderabad recorded 40.2 degree Celsius, it said.

The Met department forecast of likely occurrence of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at isolated places over Telangana from this evening till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Maximum Temperatures likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius and the same is likely to be above 40 degree Celsius at a few places over Telangana, it said.

