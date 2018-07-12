Nitish Kumar-Amit Shah's crucial meet in Patna today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will take stock of party's preparedness for the 2019 election as well as hold discussions with allies to do the maths over the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Thursday.

Shah, who arrives in Patna at around 10 in the morning, will start his day with a breakfast meeting with ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders at the state guest house.

The meeting holds significance in light of the recent bout of tension between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the saffron party as leaders from both sides made scathing comments against each other over seat sharing and "face of the NDA in Bihar." "Ahead of the Nitish-Shah meet, spokespersons from both parties were given a virtual gag order, which prohibited them from making any adverse comment in the media," a JD-U leader told DNA.

The JD-U has already held an internal party meet on Sunday, following which they made it clear that they will fight 2019 in alliance with the BJP.

A BJP source said that formal seat sharing talks were likely to be the main agenda on the platter during Nitish-Shah meet. "Both BJP and JD-U are the bigger parties. Once they sort out their constituencies, it will be easy for the BJP to talk to junior allies — Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP)," he added.