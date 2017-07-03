Nitish blames Cong for disunity in Oppn

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar on Sunday squarely blamed the Congress for disunity and friction among Opposition parties.

At a closed door meeting of party's executive council here, Kumar, sources said, lashed out at the Congress. "Kumar said that Congress should be fighting on a different front (read BJP) than picking up a fight (with JD-U)," said a source privy to the minutes of the meet.

The Congress had attacked Kumar for extending support to NDA's Presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind, saying the Bihar CM was the one who had made the first move to defeat Bihar Ki Beti (Bihar's daughter) and Opposition's candidate Meira Kumar in the July 17 Presidential polls.

Kumar, who broke ranks with alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress over the issue, told cadre that he would have attended the June 22 Opposition meet, had not Ghulam Nabi Azad had on 20th said that their party will not consider Kovind's name. "What was the point in going to the meeting then?" Kumar said at Sunday's meet.

On the issue of the JD-U participating in the August 27 anti-BJP meet of the RJD, Kumar said it will be a big event and he will definitely attend it if he gets an invitation.

Senior party leaders KC Tyagi and RCP Singh too said the party leaders will take a call on RJD's rally once they receive an invite. The RJD, however, claims that party president Lalu Prasad Yadav has already invited Kumar to the event.

The recent war of words between Mahagathbandhan partners had raised serious questions over its future, though the parties made truce after two weeks of bickering. Sources said these issues were also discussed at Sunday's meet and Kumar asked the leaders to strengthen and expand the party's base.

"Kumar has directed for holding monthly meeting of the party's block and district level units and try to increase party's active membership to two lakhs. The grassroots workers should also publicise the achievements of the party," a JD-U leader said.