Nitish-BJP pact a betrayal of people's trust: Sharad Yadav

This is Sharad's first trip to Bihar after Nitish's decision to join the BJP, where he will hold "direct dialogue" with the people

The gloves are off as Sharad Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) began a three-day yatra with his sharpest attack yet on party boss Nitish Kumar. Calling Kumar's alliance with the BJP "a betrayal of trust of 11 crore people of Bihar," the senior JD-U leader and MP hit the road to "gather public support in favour of the Mahagathbandhan."

Sharad, who is aggrieved with Nitish for joining hands with the saffron party after breaking away from the Grand Alliance on July 26, commenced his three-day "Bahujan Chaupal Yatra" from Sonepur and Hajipur on Thursday. This is Sharad's first trip to Bihar after Nitish's decision to join the BJP, where he will hold "direct dialogue" with the people.

"People have trusted the Grand Alliance with a five-year mandate. Ending the alliance prematurely is a betrayal of the trust of 11 crore people of Bihar… It has really hurt me," he said. The JD(U) asked Yadav to desist from making comments which "cross limits," saying such words were objectionable for the party.

Interestingly, the only senior leader from JD-U who was present at the airport to welcome the party's former president was Ramai Ram. The number of RJD faces were much more than of his own party, giving an indication that the party leaders were maintaining a distance from Sharad, who said he is still with the Grand Alliance.

Without naming Nitish, Sharad targeted the Bihar CM and JD-U President, saying this was the first time he had seen such a situation in the country. "Two coalitions go before the people with different manifestos and fight tooth and nail against each other, only to realign midway?" said Sharad, who broke ranks with Nitish over several issues in the last few months.

On asked whether he will participate in JD-U's national executive council meeting on August 19, Sharad said he will take a decision on it after consulting the people.

Sources in the JD-U said the party was likely to take action against Sharad very soon. On Tuesday, Arun Shrivastava, a close aide of Sharad and JD-U's general secretary, was suspended from the party for "anti-party activities." Talk of Sharad floating his own political outfit or siding with the RJD have also gained steam over the last few days. Posters of Sharad Yadav as the "only alternative" were also put up at some of the venues where he held public meetings.

On July 31, Nitish, while commenting on the political realignments, said, "…ye kudrat ka khel ho, ek hi saath sab samasya ka samadhaan ho jaega" hinting that Sharad was becoming a "problem".

"The party has given him a lot of respect but he is trying to cut the branch he is sitting on. He was the one who had resigned when his name cropped up in the hawala issue, and today he is joining hands with Lalu Prasad who is accused of indulging in corruption?" JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

While Nitish left for Delhi on Thursday evening, his new ally the BJP charged at Sharad for siding with "corrupt people". "People of Bihar had given the mandate for ending corruption, development and good governance in 2015. They are happy that Nitish has not compromised on his zero tolerance policy against corruption," deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi said.