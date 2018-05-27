NITI Aayog's Governing Council to meet on June 16 to discuss 'New India 2022'

The fourth meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council will be held on June 16 and deliberate on the development agenda for 'New India 2022', vice chairman of the think tank Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

The Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may also discuss plans for celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The apex body of Niti Aayog, the Council includes all chief ministers as also the members of the government think tank.

"Topmost on the agenda will be our strategy for 'New India at 75', which NITI Aayog has prepared. The draft will be presented to chief ministers for their approval. Then there will be also discussion on aspirational districts," Kumar told news agency.

"We may also include something on celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. It must be done cooperatively and every body must be on board and that will be vision of India," he said.

Niti Aayog has been working on the strategy document or development agenda for 'New India 2022' for a while. Earlier, it had planned to come out with three documents a three-year action agenda, seven-year medium term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.

The Aayog, in a presentation last year, had said the foundation for freedom from six problems poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.