Nirbhaya

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear mercy plea filed by accused tomorrow

Nirbhaya's parents at a candlelight march. (PTI)
Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 03:26 PM IST, ANI

The Supreme Court will hear a review petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case on Monday.

The review petition was moved through Advocate ML Sharma, by Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death.

In May, a Supreme court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court's order of death sentence to the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

 
