Nikah Halala: Muslim women pay lakhs to Islamic scholars for one-night stands to 'save their marriages'

A blatant misuse of the Muslim personal law is currently taking place under the radar of public attention. According to an India Today report, Islamic scholars are reportedly charging a hefty amount for one night stands with divorced Muslim women looking to resuscitate their marriage by a controversial practice called nikah halala.

As bizarre as it may sound, the practice of nikah halala requires the divorced woman to marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then get a divorce in order to again marry her first husband under the Muslim personal law.

For this, Islamic scholars are in high demand, and charge anything between Rs 20,000 - Rs 1,50,000 to participate in nikah halala. When the undercover team of the channel met Islamic scholars, they reportedly bragged about carrying out the practice. One scholar, who is married reportedly said that he doesn't need to tell his wife to participate in nikah halala.

According to people interviewed, the report said that many a time, even formal marriage is not done for nikah halala, and the 'groom' merely spends a night with the 'bride' to get his money. One of the interviewed persons also said that he has done this several times and asked for a donation for his madrasa. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, the channel's undercover team met some who said that performing nikah halala is their profession and for that they charge a large amount. Sometimes, the clerics even set up the deals, the report said.