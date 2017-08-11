NIA steps in to review Kerala love jihad probe

On Thursday, the NIA moved the court saying it was open to investigating the case provided a specific order was issued by the SC

To "get the whole picture" and a "neutral and unbiased assistance" in a love jihad case, the Supreme Court has directed Kerela police to share its files with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On Thursday, the NIA moved the court saying it was open to investigating the case provided a specific order was issued by the SC. In response, the bench posted the matter to consideration the same afternoon.

A bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud then directed the Kerala DGP to share its records of the probe so far with the NIA.

Last week, the SC was tasked with balancing requests made by a husband whose marriage was nullified by the Kerala HC on grounds of 'love jihad'.

"If there are issues going beyond the purview of Kerala, they should be able to assist us. Is this a small pocket individual issue or does it have wider ramifications that should concern us? We want them to help us determine this," the bench told advocate Harris Beeran, who appeared for Shafin Jahan — the husband.

The court further clarified that the NIA would not investigate the case. It would simply go through the records prepared by the state police in the course of their investigation.