NIA raids several cross-LoC traders, recover documents, cash and other items

The raids were conducted a day after two alleged stone-pelters and instigators were arrested by the agency from Pulwama and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir

Widening its investigations into terror funding case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided several Cross-Line of Control (LOC) traders and businessmen at different locations across the country and seized cash, travel documents, digital devices, and other important documents.

The raids were conducted a day after two alleged stone-pelters and instigators were arrested by the agency from Pulwama and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir. Both Kamran Yousuf and Javaid Ahmad were flown to New Delhi for further questioning.

NIA officials conducted simultaneous raids at different locations across Srinagar downtown and outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In Delhi, the agency carried out raids at three business houses in Old Delhi's Khari Baoli, the wholesale market of dry fruit rates and two other places — Model Town and Shadipur — in the city.

"Searches were conducted at 27 locations in Delhi and Srinagar on Wednesday. The places searched include houses and business establishments of those (traders/hawala operators etc.) who are suspected of channelising funds to fuel secessionist and anti-India activities," NIA spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, cash amounting to approximately Rs 2.20 crore has been recovered during the raids besides incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions.

"Digital devices in large quantity including laptops, mobile phones and hard discs have also been seized. The diaries pertaining to contacts of hawala operators/ traders, ledger books containing accounts of cross border LOC trade of various trading companies have been recovered," he said.

Those raided in Kashmir include Bashir Ahmad Kaloo, Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, Firdous Iqbal Wani and Abdul Rashid Bhat, all hailing from Hamza Colony in Bemina. NIA also raided Sajad Syed Khan at Ummarabad Zainkoot and Imran Kawoosa, Srinagar.

The raids were carried out in Delhi that dry fruits businessmen -- Ganga Bishan Gupta, Sunil Kumar Jain and Firoz Akhtar Siddiqui.