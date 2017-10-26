NIA raids house of Syed Salahuddin's son in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

The National Investigation of Agency officials raided the house of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam today.

The officials seized some crucial documents during the raid that reportedly began around 7 am on Thursday.

The raid comes day after the NIA arrested Yusuf in connection with the 2011 terror funding case.

"Syed Shahid Yousuf, over the years, has been receiving and collecting funds through International wire money transfer from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat alias Aijaz Magbool Bhat, member of HM, an absconder in the case," an NIA statement said after the arrest.

A post graduate in Agriculture, the son of Hizbul chief was working in the J&K government's Department of Agriculture since 2013.

He was posted as Village Agriculture Extension Assistant at his village in Soibugh.

The NIA has already filed two charge sheets against six accused persons in this case in 2011. Out of these six charge-sheeted accused, four including Ghulam Mohd Bhat, close associate of SAS Geelani, Chairman, Tehrik—e -Hurriyat [G], are in judicial custody and facing the trial in the Special Court NIA, New Delhi and other two namely Mohd Magbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmed Bhat are still absconding.

Red Notice has already been issued against both the absconding accused persons.

The NIA in a statement also said that Syed Shahid Yousuf is one of the several Indian contacts of Aijaz Ahmed Bhat who have been in telephonic contact with him to receive the money transfer codes.